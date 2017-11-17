Max’s Mission: Clear the Shelter event on Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This weekend NBC4 is continuing our ongoing Max’s Mission to clear the shelters.

Right now, the Franklin County Dog Shelter is over-crowded with pups who need a home for the holidays. On Sunday, November 19th all adoption fees will be waived. Each dog will be spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on their vaccinations for the price of a dog license or just $18.

Franklin County Animal Control field supervisor Josh Adams said during the week leading up to Thanksgiving not as many people come in to adopt dogs, but the number of pups coming in doesn’t slow down.

“We average 200 dogs a week coming into the shelter,” he said. “What we’re really trying to do is get some of the long-term dogs out of the shelter. We have dogs that have been here 2-3 months.”

Adams said he also hopes families will consider adopting an older dog, who are often over-looked for younger puppies. He said many senior dogs are house-trained and may already know basic commands.

“Some of these older dogs are some of the nicest dogs we have, some of the gentlest dogs, some of the best dogs once they get in the home,” said Adams.

Adopter Nathan Smith said it’s important to help the animals who need it most.

“The dogs in the shelter are in need. They need love,” he said. “They’ve been abandoned or strayed or just never had a home to give them the kind of affection a dog really should have and I like being able to adopt a dog for that.”

The shelter will be open ffrom9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday for the Clear the Shelter event.