National organizations, students respond to suspension of 37 Ohio State fraternities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One day after leaders with The Ohio State University announced the suspension of 37 fraternities, students around campus are speaking on the issue.

“I think it’s a pretty crazy thing that’s going on,” said Wyatt Crosher, a junior. “I understand that they have to do something to try and stop this, but to shut down every fraternity seems like kind of an extreme measure to do.”

According to the university, all Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters must cease social, recruitment and new member activities until further notice.

The university also said it is investigating 11 of the 37 chapters, primarily for hazing and alcohol related incidents. The fraternities under investigation are Alpha Epsilon Pi, Beta Theta Pi, Delta Chi, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and Zeta Beta Tau.

As for current fraternity members, NBC4 approached several who declined to comment.

One, however, said the university already strictly monitors their actions.

“They regulate us very strictly,” said Will Towers. “If you look at fraternity rules now, versus five or ten years ago, like we’re not even allowed to have liquor at parties. We have designated monitors. So, they’ve been on the steady increase of regulations.”

NBC4 reached out to university administrators, who declined to comment beyond their statement on Thursday.

Additionally, we reached out to the national organizations for every chapter under investigation. So far, only three have responded.

Statement from Phi Delta Theta’s national headquarters:

Phi Delta Theta is aware of and fully supports the temporary suspension of fraternities at Ohio State University. The chapter is cooperating with university and fraternity officials throughout the university suspension. Following the conclusion of the university’s process, the Fraternity will assess its findings to take any final action. As a values-based organization, anyone who is found to have violated those values or the organization’s policies will be held accountable.

Statement from Delta Chi executive director and CEO Keith Shriver:

Originally founded as a law fraternity, Delta Chi still maintains as its cardinal principle the observance of and respect for the law. Our core value of advancing justice is expected of each of our members, as well as the observance of our eleven basic expectations, one of which is “I will know and understand the ideals expressed in my fraternity Ritual and will incorporate them into my daily life. Delta Chi International Headquarters is aware of OSU’s conduct office investigating claims of a potential violation of the student code of conduct by the chapter. Delta Chi’s Membership Safety team is also looking into conduct of our members that may have violated the Fraternity’s risk management policies. Local undergraduate and alumni leaders are fully cooperating with University and Fraternity officials. Fraternity staff is partnering with chapter leaders, campus professionals, and our North-American Interfraternity Conference colleagues to forge a path toward increased accountability and a healthier campus culture. We strive to be leaders in promoting a positive fraternity experience for the students of The Ohio State University.

Statement from Andy Borans, the executive director of Alpha Epsilon Pi:

We are disappointed that the administration at The Ohio State University has unilaterally taken these actions to suspend all Greek life without the consultation of undergraduates, alumni or national executives. We strongly believe that the positive attributes of membership in a fraternity or sorority can be critical to the long-term development of the next generation of leaders. Fraternities and sororities contribute much to the campus and Columbus community including tens of thousands of dollars in philanthropy, hundreds of hours of community service and enhancing a feeling of community and common good. The AEPi chapter at Ohio State has a 96-year history of fulfilling our mission – to develop leadership for the Jewish community – and we anticipate continuing to do so for years to come. With the development of this leadership, though, comes the understanding of its responsibilities. We expect that our brothers will behave in accordance with the laws and regulations of Franklin County, Ohio State and our own health and safety policies. Deviation from those policies should be punished. But, we hope that this punishment can be used as a learning experience to promote better and more responsible behavior moving forward. We look forward to having a dialog with OSU administrators about renewing responsible and positive Greek life activities in the near future.