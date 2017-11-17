Ohio governor candidate says he had relationships with 50 women

William O'Neill (Ohio Supreme Court)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Supreme Court justice William O’Neill claimed he had been sexually intimate with 50 women over the past 50 years, including a personal assistant to Senator Bob Taft and a senior adviser to a Progressive Insurance employee in Cleveland.

O’Neill, a Democrat, says he is running for Ohio governor.

He made a post on Facebook Friday that has been widely criticized, in which he says he had relationships “with approximately 50 very attractive females.”

The post has since been edited.

“Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males. As a candidate for Governor let me save my opponents some research time. In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous blonde who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head from Cleveland.

Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis. I am sooooo disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.

Peace.”

