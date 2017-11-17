Ohio man accused of abusing twin son and daughter

PAINESVILLE, OH (WCMH) – A Lake County man is facing felony charges for allegedly abusing his infant twins.

According to Madison Township police, 37-year-old Chad Humberston’s 47-day-old son was taken to Ranbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on October 31. The child was found to have brain trauma as well as fractured to his extremities.

After police began investigating, they discovered the baby boy had a twin sister.

An examination of the baby girl revealed fractures to her skull and extremities, according to police.

Humberston was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts of child endangering.

Humberston was arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court Friday morning.