Police officer shot and killed near Pittsburgh

NEW KENSINGTON, PA (WCMH) – Police near Pittsburgh confirm an officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday night.

Law enforcement sources tell WPXI the officer was shot during a traffic stop. He was driven to the hospital by other officers.

An Allegheny Valley Hospital spokesperson confirms that officer died after being taken to the hospital.

Police issued a BOLO for an SUV, possibly a Jeep, with temporary tag KNP-9119. That vehicle was located by police.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter.

