Two injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in northeast Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Dawnlight Avenue and Minnesota Avenue around 11:36pm Friday on the report of a shooting. According to dispatchers with Columbus Police, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

No further information was immediately available.

