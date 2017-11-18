Buckeyes carry 38-0 halftime lead over Illinois

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Senior Day started well for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The scarlet and gray scored 28 points against visiting Illinois in the first quarter of Saturday’s game and went into the locker room with a comfortable 38-0 halftime lead. Mike Weber (2), Binjimen Victor, J.K. Dobbins, and J.T. Barrett all scored.
Barrett left the field right before halftime, likely to rest his arm before OSU’s tilt with Michigan next Saturday. He was 10 of 16 for 129 yards and one passing touchdown. Dwayne Haskins is now under center.
PHOTOS: Senior Day at Ohio State
