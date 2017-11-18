Buckeyes carry 38-0 halftime lead over Illinois

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Senior Day started well for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The scarlet and gray scored 28 points against visiting Illinois in the first quarter of Saturday’s game and went into the locker room with a comfortable 38-0 halftime lead. Mike Weber (2), Binjimen Victor, J.K. Dobbins, and J.T. Barrett all scored.

Barrett left the field right before halftime, likely to rest his arm before OSU’s tilt with Michigan next Saturday. He was 10 of 16 for 129 yards and one passing touchdown. Dwayne Haskins is now under center.

PHOTOS: Senior Day at Ohio State View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes high fives fans while walking up to the locker room prior to the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes prior to the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Sean Nuernberger #96 of the Ohio State Buckeyes kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches a replay on the scoreboard during a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Sam Hubbard #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts to block a pass by Chayce Crouch #7 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Patrick Nelson #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini attempts to wrap up the legs of J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes out runs Stanley Green #7 of the Illinois Fighting Illini to score a touchdown during the first quarter on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Damon Webb #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after making a defensive stop during the second quarter of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Members of the Ohio State Buckeyes run out on to the field prior to the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)