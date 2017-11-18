Buckeyes carry 38-0 halftime lead over Illinois

By Published: Updated:
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes out runs Stanley Green #7 of the Illinois Fighting Illini to score a touchdown during the first quarter on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Senior Day started well for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The scarlet and gray scored 28 points against visiting Illinois in the first quarter of Saturday’s game and went into the locker room with a comfortable 38-0 halftime lead. Mike Weber (2), Binjimen Victor, J.K. Dobbins, and J.T. Barrett all scored.

Barrett left the field right before halftime, likely to rest his arm before OSU’s tilt with Michigan next Saturday. He was 10 of 16 for 129 yards and one passing touchdown. Dwayne Haskins is now under center.

PHOTOS: Senior Day at Ohio State

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s