“Chain saw nun” honored for hurricane efforts

By Published:
Sister Margaret Ann was honored by her high school on Nov. 17, 2017. Video of Sister Margaret using a chain saw to remove trees blocking roads after Hurricane Irma went viral.

MIAMI (NBC News) — A woman who became famous for her efforts during Hurricane Irma was honored on Friday.

Sister Margaret Ann was awarded a contribution to a charity of her choice by the Miami Heat for her display of community service in a time of crisis. The surprise ceremony took place at the high school where she works as principal.

Cellphone video caught the Florida nun using a chain saw to clear downed trees and scattered debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in September.

“All I wanted to do is clear the road and make it safer for other people,” she said. “I still don’t understand why it went to viral.”

Sister Margaret also received tickets to a Heat game where she will also be honored.

The nun used Google to learn how to start and use the chain saw shown in the viral video.

