Florida business offers tank-driving, car-crushing experience

MELBOURNE, FL (NBC News) — Have you ever wanted to drive a military-type tank and crush an empty car?

If so, you’re in luck: a Florida man recently opened a business offering the unique opportunity.

Tank America offers customers a chance to drive a tank around a rural course for $350. Those wanting to crush an old junk car with the tank will hand over $595.

Owner Troy Lotane said the experience makes a great Christmas present.

“There’s not another place within a thousand miles to do that,” he said.

Initially, neighbors objected to the idea at first. But since the tanks don’t make a lot of noise, those protests quieted down.