Florida business offers tank-driving, car-crushing experience

By Published:

MELBOURNE, FL (NBC News) — Have you ever wanted to drive a military-type tank and crush an empty car?

If so, you’re in luck: a Florida man recently opened a business offering the unique opportunity.

Tank America offers customers a chance to drive a tank around a rural course for $350. Those wanting to crush an old junk car with the tank will hand over $595.

Owner Troy Lotane said the experience makes a great Christmas present.

“There’s not another place within a thousand miles to do that,” he said.

Initially, neighbors objected to the idea at first. But since the tanks don’t make a lot of noise, those protests quieted down.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s