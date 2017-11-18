Jordanian man charged federally after buying gun in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (AP) — A Jordanian man faces a federal charge of falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen after authorities were alerted by an Ohio sporting goods store manager that he’d asked to buy a “sniper rifle for training.”

Abdul Alabadi has been charged in federal court after claiming he was a citizen while buying a 9mm handgun from the Boardman Township store in August. An affidavit says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned of the false claim after Alabadi returned several days later and said he wanted to buy a sniper rifle and called someone he knew to buy it for him.

He’d also bought several knives at the store.

Alabadi is a permanent legal resident of the U.S.

His attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Saturday.