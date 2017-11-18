Jordanian man charged federally after buying gun in Ohio

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (AP) — A Jordanian man faces a federal charge of falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen after authorities were alerted by an Ohio sporting goods store manager that he’d asked to buy a “sniper rifle for training.”

Abdul Alabadi has been charged in federal court after claiming he was a citizen while buying a 9mm handgun from the Boardman Township store in August. An affidavit says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned of the false claim after Alabadi returned several days later and said he wanted to buy a sniper rifle and called someone he knew to buy it for him.

He’d also bought several knives at the store.

Alabadi is a permanent legal resident of the U.S.

His attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Saturday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s