Marion Police searching for suspect in east side bank robbery

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Marion Police Department is looking for a suspect following a bank robbery Saturday.

Marion Police responded to the PNC Bank on Mt. Vernon Road.

Officers learned that a man walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding cash and threatening to use a firearm. No weapon was seen.

Now police are looking for 32-year-old Thomas Harris, of Marion. He’s described as 5’8″ tall and 230 pounds.

Police noted in a release that the photo they provided of Harris shows him with a beard which he doesn’t have at this time.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement. Harris should be considered armed and dangerous.