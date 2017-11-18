MUGSHOTS: US Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

FRANKLIN CO. , OH (WCMH) — The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

From probation violations and burglary charges, to drug possession and failure to register as a sex offender, these four fugitives are this week’s most-wanted criminals in central Ohio. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any fugitive listed below is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous, and rewards may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Bryan Henderson

Bryan Henderson is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession. Henderson is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

Christopher Melvin

Christopher Melvin is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for violating his probation. Melvin is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Scott Noble

Scott Noble is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. Noble is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Dalton Talbott

Dalton Talbot is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on burglary charges. Talbott is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is about 6-feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds.