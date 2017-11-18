Worthington magician faces child porn charges

By and Published:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH) – A Worthington man who entertains children for a living as a magician was charged with distributing child pornography.

Jeffrey Leonard, 56, is charged with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

“A few months ago, we received a tip from the National Center for Exploited Children that there was a person distributing child pornography in our area,” said Marc Gofstein with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records list June 24 as the offense date. On November 15, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a warrant to search Leonard‘s home in Worthington.

Gofstein said deputies “were able to find multiple computers” with “significant amounts of child pornography of girls exclusively.”

According to court documents, Leonard uploaded the pornographic images to Yahoo Messenger.

Leonard’s wife, Geri, said the couple would not comment on the allegations until speaking with their lawyer.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s