Worthington magician faces child porn charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH) – A Worthington man who entertains children for a living as a magician was charged with distributing child pornography.

Jeffrey Leonard, 56, is charged with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

“A few months ago, we received a tip from the National Center for Exploited Children that there was a person distributing child pornography in our area,” said Marc Gofstein with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records list June 24 as the offense date. On November 15, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a warrant to search Leonard‘s home in Worthington.

Gofstein said deputies “were able to find multiple computers” with “significant amounts of child pornography of girls exclusively.”

According to court documents, Leonard uploaded the pornographic images to Yahoo Messenger.

Leonard’s wife, Geri, said the couple would not comment on the allegations until speaking with their lawyer.