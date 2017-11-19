Columbus Police look for woman missing from east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officers with the Columbus Division of Police are looking for a 74-year-old woman missing from the east side of the city.

Police say Shirley A. Johnson was reported missing from her home in the area of South Hampton Avenue and South Main Street at approximately 10am Sunday. She does not have a vehicle or phone and is believed to be on foot, according to police. Johnson is 5’4″ and 90 pounds and is believed to be wearing a brownish-tan hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.