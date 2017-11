COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of first responders are working on the city’s west side on a report of a second-alarm fire.

Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home on Guilford Avenue at about 5:50am Sunday. The fire was quickly elevated to a second alarm.

There were initial reports of a person trapped inside, but dispatchers said they made it outside safely.

Crews have not contained the blaze and continue to work at the scene.