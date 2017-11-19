Gifts intended for sick children stolen from local organization

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A Special Wish Foundation, an organization who grants wishes to children who are under the age of 21 and are diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder, was broken into Saturday.

.

The board president of A Special wish Foundation, Charlie Groezinger, wonders who could have broken out the glass to a now boarded up door and taken from people who are already down.

“You realize that all we’re trying to do is help these kids and somebody is heartless enough to come and do that,” said Groezinger.

The thieves took a computer, personal items and some gifts that were going to be handed out to Wish Kids and their families during the organization’s annual Christmas party.

“It’s very heartless that they would take these gifts that were going to children with life-threatening disorders,” said Groezinger.

He said this is the only Christmas many of these families have.

“Those kids are not having a great time and neither are the families. So we try to do our part.”

This foundation is ran 100 percent on donation and they need the community’s help to continue to do their work.

“We rely on the generosity of everyone to help us to this.”

Groezinger said this is the second time this office was broken into, and they are now looking for a new office building.

For now he wants to focus on giving the Wish Kids and their families the Christmas gifts they deserve.

“We’ll replace them. We will find a way,” said Groezinger. “There’s not going to be any kid at our Christmas party that doesn’t get a gift somehow.”

If you would like to donate to A Special Wish Foundation call 614-258-3186 or go to their website here.