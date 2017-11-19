Ohio justice issues second apology for Facebook post

William O'Neill (Ohio Supreme Court)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Supreme Court justice William O’Neill has issued a second apology after the fallout of a Facebook post describing his sexual encounters over several decades.

In a Sunday morning post, O’Neill said he was sorry and that he “damaged the national debate on the very real subject of sexual harassment, abuse and unfortunately rape.”

He issued a now-deleted apology via Facebook on Saturday in which he announced, in part, that said he apologized if his post offended anyone, “particularly the wonderful women in my life.”

Both posts come in the wake of a Friday Facebook post on the judge’s personal page. In that post, O’Neill responded to the sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Senator Al Franken by saying he had relationships “with approximately 50 very attractive female” over the last 50 years. That post was deleted later on Friday and replace with a second post asking for the public to “lighten up” regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Franken.

O’Neill, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for the Ohio Governor’s office earlier this year. After Friday’s post, his campaign manager resigned.

