Ohio State Highway Patrol, Michigan State Police partner to promote driving sober

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In celebration of the long-standing rivalry, The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Michigan State Police are partnering to encourage drivers to designate a sober driver.

In a Facebook post, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the two department’s collaboration to encourage driving sober, through social media.

People are asked to pledge to drive sober by “liking” their Facebook video. The department with the fewest likes will wear the other team colors.

The challenge ends November 22 at 3pm.