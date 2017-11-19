Ohio woman 1 of 32 Americans named as a Rhodes Scholar

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati woman has been named one of 32 Rhodes Scholars from the U.S.

The Rhodes Trust says 21-year-old Camille Borders, a senior at Washington University in St. Louis, was chosen from more than 850 applicants who received endorsements from their schools to study at Oxford University in England.

A biography provided by the Rhodes Trust says Borders is a history major whose senior thesis examines the lives of black women after slavery.

The biography says Borders founded Washington University Students in Solidarity to address police brutality and racial profiling and was active in protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white officer.

She will be reading for a master’s degree in social and economic history.

Efforts to reach Borders were unsuccessful Sunday.