Pairings announced for state’s football semifinals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several local high school football teams still in the hunt for a championship now know who they’ll face off against later this week.

The Ohio High School Atheltic Association released the state’s football semifinals pairings for Friday’s games.

Two local Division I teams look to keep their title hopes alive. A week after knocking off their crosstown rival in the regional finals, Pickerington Central will take on Mentor in Mansfield. Olentangy Liberty, coming off a big win over Toledo Whitmer last week, will play Cincinnati Colerain in Springfield.

A pair of Muskingum County teams are looking to extend their seasons by another week as well. Tri-Valley faces off against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in Massillon for the Division III semifinals. John Glenn and Clarksville Clinton-Massie will play at Hilliard Darby for a spot in Division IV’s finals.

Division VII’s Danville will also head north to take on Cuyahoga Heights in Orrville.

Tickets for state semifinal playoff games are available for purchase for $9 presale or $10 at the gate. All games are scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm on Nov. 24.

The full list of teams, records and locations can be seen below. Home teams are listed first.

Division I

Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium

Division II

Avon (13-0) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Division III

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium

Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV

Steubenville (13-0) vs. Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division V

Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Division VI

Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Kirtland (13-0) vs. Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Division VII

Danville (12-1) vs. Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

