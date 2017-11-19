Person in life-threatening condition after Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting Sunday morning.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel West.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:50am in the area of North Princeton Avenue and West Broad Street. There is no additional information on the victim or any suspects at this time.

