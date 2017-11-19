Reward offered for tips leading to arrest of two attempted burglary suspects

WALDO, OH (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials are asking for help tracking down two would-be burglars in Delaware County.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 5, two men attempted to break into Norton Sporting Goods on Norton Road in Waldo. After unsuccessful attempts at prying the store’s doors open using criminal tools, the men got in a white Ford van and fled north on State Route 423, heading toward Marion County.

Law enforcement officials say the van has a 30-day tag, a large steel bumper and some sort of logo on the upper rear side. The third brake light above the rear window is burnt out.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the two men involved. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Tune into NBC4 each Sunday at 7am, 9am and 6pm and every Monday at noon for the latest “Crime of the Week.”