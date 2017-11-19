Tate scores 24 for Ohio State in 80-55 win over Northeastern

Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate, right, drives the lane against Northeastern's Jeremy Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS  (AP) — Jae’Sean Tate made all 10 of his shots from the floor and had a career-high 24 points to lead Ohio State to a 80-55 win against Northeastern on Sunday.

Tate was also 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Keita Bates-Diop added 19 points for the Buckeyes (4-0), who lead 53-19 with 17:55 to play.

Donnell Gresham had 16 points for Northeastern (2-2).

Bates-Diop and Tate each had 15 points in the first half, making a combined 12 of 14 field goals, when OSU led 47-17.

The game is part of the far-flung Phil Knight (PK80) Invitational celebrating the 80th birthday of Nike founder Phil Knight. Northeastern opened event-play with a 73-59 loss at Stanford on Friday. This was the Buckeyes’ first game in the tourney.

BIG PICTURE

The Huskies, picked sixth in the Colonial Athletic Conference by the coaches, wanted to slow the game down but instead allowed Ohio State to control the pace.

Ohio State continues to be a work in progress for first-year coach Chris Holtmann. Even when the Buckeyes make mistakes, and there have been plenty, he has them engaged and hustling.

UP NEXT

Northeastern: The Huskies conclude their participation in PK80 on Friday and Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., vs. Utah State and Furman.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes get tested on the road for the first time as part of the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Ore. They play No. 17 Gonzaga on Thursday.

