Zimbabwe’s Mugabe to address nation on live TV amidst pressure to resign

Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, right, meets with Defence Forces Generals at State House, in Harare, Sunday, Nov, 19, 2017. Members of the ZANU PF Central committee fired Mugabe as chief and replaced him with dismissed deputy President, Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday. (AP Photo)

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s state-run broadcaster says longtime President Robert Mugabe will address the nation shortly amid pressure to resign after nearly four decades in power.

The announcement comes hours after the ruling party’s Central Committee fired Mugabe as party leader and said if he didn’t resign as the country’s president by noon Monday it would start impeachment proceedings.

Mugabe is said to be seeking more time as talks continue on his departure after nearly four decades in power. But the ruling party is impatient to see him leave, saying Mugabe must resign as president by noon Monday or face impeachment proceedings.

