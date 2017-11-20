1 killed, 1 injured in crash of Air Force training jet

By Published:

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) – An airman has been killed and another injured after an Air Force training jet crashed near Amistad Reservoir on the Texas-Mexico border.

An Air Force statement says the twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet aircraft assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio went down about 4 p.m. Monday about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of the base.

One airman was dead at the scene. The injured airman was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio. No identities have been released, and no information has been made available regarding what led to the crash.

A board of Air Force officers will investigate.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s