Authorities confirm Charles Manson has died at 83

LOS ANGELES (AP/WCMH) — Authorities say Charles Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate, 6 others, has died.

In a release posted to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website, officials say the death was caused by natural causes.

Manson was 83, and passed away at 8:13 pm Sunday.

Manson was charged with the August 1969 deaths of Abigail Ann Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Steven Earl Parent, Sharon Tate Polanski who was eight months pregnant, Jay Sebring, Leno La Bianca and Rosemary La Bianca. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and one court of conspiracy to commit murder.

He was admitted to state prison in April of 1971.