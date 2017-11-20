Authorities confirm Charles Manson has died at 83

By and Published: Updated:
Charles Manson

LOS ANGELES (AP/WCMH) — Authorities say Charles Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate, 6 others, has died.

In a release posted to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website, officials say the death was caused by natural causes.

Manson was 83, and passed away at 8:13 pm Sunday.

Manson was charged with the August 1969 deaths of Abigail Ann Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Steven Earl Parent, Sharon Tate Polanski who was eight months pregnant, Jay Sebring, Leno La Bianca and Rosemary La Bianca. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and one court of conspiracy to commit murder.

He was admitted to state prison in April of 1971.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s