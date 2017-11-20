Better Call Jackson: How to spot a used car that’s been flooded

Published:
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows flooded cars near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Harvey rose in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Consumers need to take extra steps to avoid buying a used car that has a string of hidden problems.

According to Carfax.com, there are 5,000 flooded cars currently in Ohio. Those numbers will go up because of hurricanes Harvey and Maria.

“If you reach under the seat for example and feel the carpet underneath the seats you can find mildew, mold things like that can indicate it’s been submerged,” said Chris Cozad of Alternative Auto.

In tonight’s Better Call Jackson, you will learn more steps you can take so you’re not up to your neck with problems of a flood car.

