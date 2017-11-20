Bojangles bringing its restaurants to Ohio

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A popular Southern-inspired fast food restaurant is looking to bring its fried chicken to the Buckeye state.

Bojangles announced Monday plans to build restaurants in Cincinnati “as part of a broader move to add more locations across Ohio,” according to a press release from the company.

The company plans to open new restaurants in Cincinnati, as well as locations in Evansville, Indiana, by early next year. Bojangles will increase its number of locations in several southern states, including Florida, Virginia, and Kentucky.