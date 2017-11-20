DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) – A favorite local diner is continuing its annual tradition of offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community on Tuesday.

Each year, hundreds of people come to the Hamburger Inn Diner for the feast. Executive chef Mike Cram said this year they’re serving 60 turkeys and over 200 pounds of mashed potatoes, plus all the fixings. For dessert is their famous cinnamon roll made into bread pudding.

“You’re doing everything from scratch, pretty much like mom used to make. It’s really great and fantastic,” said Cram. “You get to fill up, thirds, fourths. It doesn’t matter.”

He said everyone’s invited to the 7th annual dinner, whether it’s because you have no place to spend the holiday or you’re just looking for a little fellowship.

“It really is a lot of fun,” said Cram. “You get to meet old friends you’ve not seen before, you get to meet people you live next door to and didn’t realize you even have anything in common and here they are.”

And some of their customers are pitching in, too.

“A lot of folks that eat here regularly are volunteering to help come in and serve drinks and clean up,” said Cram.

One of those volunteers is Jerry Blinn.

“It’s so rewarding to see the smiles on everybody’s faces,” said Blinn. “They come in, they love to be here. It’s just a great day for Delaware.”

Cram said this year he hopes to break the record of how many people they serve.

“We did 752 last year. I’m really hoping I can get 800,” he said. “Everyone has a chance to come in and eat. It matters not what your standing in life is, doesn’t even matter your politics. Come on in, have a great time and enjoy life.”

The Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21st at the Hamburger Inn Diner. All of the food for the meal was donated by local grocery stores and businesses.