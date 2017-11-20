Columbus man admits to raping four women in 3 weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man charged with sexually assaulting four women over a three-week time span has pleaded guilty.

Kaquawn Lane, 25, admitted to kidnapping and raping four victims between Sept. 30, 2016 and Oct. 22, 2016.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said one of Lane’s victims managed to get the license plate from the car used in her abduction. DNA evidence connected Lane to three other assaults. All four victims were able to identify him as their attacker.

According to court documents, Lane forced one victim into his vehicle with a gun before assaulting and robbing her.

Lane faces up to 95 years prison. He will be sentenced in January.