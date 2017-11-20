Columbus man admits to raping four women in 3 weeks

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man charged with sexually assaulting four women over a three-week time span has pleaded guilty.

Kaquawn Lane, 25, admitted to kidnapping and raping four victims between Sept. 30, 2016 and Oct. 22, 2016.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said one of Lane’s victims managed to get the license plate from the car used in her abduction. DNA evidence connected Lane to three other assaults. All four victims were able to identify him as their attacker.

According to court documents, Lane forced one victim into his vehicle with a gun before assaulting and robbing her.

Lane faces up to 95 years prison. He will be sentenced in January.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s