Elon Musk hints Tesla Roadster might be able to fly

By Published:

HAWTHORNE, CA (NBC/WFLA) – If you ever watched the Jetsons growing up then you’d think we would already have flying cars. But so far, that hasn’t happened.

Could that soon change? Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted Sunday in a tweet that a “special upgrade package” of the company’s new Roadster supercar could enable it to briefly fly short hops.

On Sunday night, the billionaire teased that the only thing stopping the Roadster from flying is safety precautions.

Musk has already promised that the vehicle will be the fastest production car of all time – with the base version going from zero to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

The Roadster is set to arrive in 2020 with a price tag of $250,000.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s