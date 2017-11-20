CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — A former Chillicothe principal charged with having sex with students made his first appearance in a Ross County Court Monday morning.

Jeff Fisher, 34, 2015’s Ohio principal of the year, was principal at Chillicothe High School from 2011 to 2016. On November 3, he was indicted and charged with seven counts of sexual battery with two students.

The court gallery was packed with Fisher’s family and supporters and a few others said they were there for the victims.

Fisher pleaded not guilty, and his attorney Brad Koffel of Columbus asked Judge Michael Ater for a low bond so Fisher could spend the holidays with his family. Judge Ater gave Fisher a $25,000 bond and an order to stay away from the victims and any other minors other than his own family.

Superintendent John Saxton said in a letter to parents that Fisher was working at home and had been suspended. But his attorney said he was using parental leave (FMLA) after his daughter’s birth and was not aware if Fisher had been suspended.

NBC4 put a call into Saxton, but he has yet to verify if Fisher has been suspended from the district.

None of his supporters would talk after the arraignment about allegations Fisher had sex with two female students between 2009 and 2012, when he was first a teacher then principal.

“Jeff is doing well under the circumstances. He just took home a little baby girl a few weeks ago and he has a little boy at home and it is hard. Anybody who has been accused of anything like this it is going to be extremely hard,” said Koffel.

The arraignment process does not address how the alleged victims are doing. NBC4 spoke with a retired teacher from Chillicothe High who knows the two young women. She asked NBC4 not to use her name.

“It has divided the community and also the district, the school district,” she said. “There is a lot of support in the community for these young ladies. Some of the churches are behind these young ladies and they should not feel badly about coming forth, because we do support them.”

Koffel said the women will be expected to testify in court about what they said happened.

“That is just the nature of our criminal justice system, if someone makes an accusation against another citizen, it requires them to come to court and testify subject to cross-examination,” Koffel said.

The prosecutor said in a press release the girls were 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged sexual batteries, and the retired teacher said they are now in their early 20s. Fisher will been back in court for a pretrial on December 21.