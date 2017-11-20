ichigan quarterback Brandon Peters in concussion protocol

ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) — Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is in the concussion protocol and could be cleared to practice without contact as soon as Wednesday.

The Wolverines host No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday, hoping to pull off an upset that would knock their rival out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Peters was carted off the field after taking a hit Saturday in a loss at No. 5 Wisconsin.

John O’Korn finished the game against the Badgers. He filled in for injured Wilton Speight earlier this season before losing his job to Peters.

Speight has been out for two months since a hit at Purdue cracked vertebrae. Coach Jim Harbaugh laid out the possible timeline for Peters on Monday and also said Speight will at least practice without contact this week.