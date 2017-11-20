Man to be sentenced for Columbus mosque vandalism

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man who vandalized an Islamic center in north Columbus will be sentenced today.

Todd M. Williams, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of desecration, one count of ethnic intimidation and one count of criminal mischief.

The three counts constitute hate crimes, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Security cameras caught Williams writing anti-Islamic graffiti on the doors of the Ahlul-Bayt Society Islamic Center, on February 11.

The incident happened while a group of worshippers were inside praying.

“Here the message being sent is loud and clear – that hate crimes based on religious intolerance will be fully prosecuted,” said O’Brien, shortly after charges were filed.

Williams’ case is being heard in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.