Mother says signs on school buses push politics, religion on children

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KARK/WCMH) — Signs on two Arkansas school buses have some parents questioning if the school district is pushing religion and politics on their children.

“I saw that their bus had that sign on it,” said Katie Urbany, a mother of three children who attend the Mountain View School District.

The signs read, “We stand for our flag. We kneel for the cross.”

“I just didn’t feel it was right,” Urbany told NBC4’s sister station KARK.

She thinks the bus sign shifted beliefs into drive when they should have remained in neutral.

“The ‘We’ on that sign didn’t represent my kids,” Urbany said.

Urbany shared her photo on Facebook where opinions continue to pour in.

Some agree with her. Others agree with the signs.

“I believe that’s all right,” one man in town said Monday. “I believe that’s what people ought to do.”

Urbany isn’t against sharing beliefs on private cars. One glance at her car proves that. Political bumper stickers can be seen across the back of her vehicle. But for her, it comes down to whose ride it is and what’s being shared.

“I just didn’t feel like [the school bus sign] belonged on my kids’ bus,” Urbany says.

Mountain View superintendent Rowdy Ross declined an interview.

He said after getting phone calls about signs on two buses, they were removed and that he doesn’t know who put them there in the first place.

As opinions and beliefs stay in motion, Urbany thinks some should stay in their lane.

“I would just love for them to be a little more aware of that kind of thing,” she said.