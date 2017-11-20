OSU students look to get Blood Battle title back ahead of Michigan game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —Everyone is talking about the big game against that team up north. The long time rivalry gets the whole community pumped up, and Ohio State students are participating in another Michigan week tradition that helps saves lives.

With the big game just days away, students and the OSU community are trying to beat Michigan in more ways than football, including the OSU vs Michigan Blood Battle.

“We want to beat Michigan in everything we do so this is just one way to beat them,” Shaun Hampton, a fifth-year physics graduate student, said. Hampton donated blood Monday morning.

Joelle Lugabihl, a recruitment account manager for the American Red Cross said the OSU vs Michigan Blood Battle is one of the largest blood battle competitions in the country.

This year is the 36th year for the Blood Battle between OSU and that team up north, and competition is close.

“You know it’s a friendly competition, but the main point of this is to get as many units as we can, get as many donors out here spread the message that we are here to save some lives,” Lugabihl said.

“I like helping people and if there’s an opportunity for me to be able to give back and maybe to save somebody then I want to be able to do that,” Hampton said.

The Red Cross said that they are accepting any and all donations from qualified donors.

Steven Tjung, a sixth-year physics graduate student, said he started donating blood 10 years ago.

“I’ve done this multiple times, probably a total of 2 gallons in my entire life so far,” Tjung said. “You’re doing a good cause for everyone and helping people and help OSU win.”

OSU is currently lagging slightly behind, but many who are donating are in it to win it.

“We really want to get the title back this year,” Hampton said. “It’s really bragging rights for the entire year, which we would love to get that back and it’ll be announced at the OSU Michigan game.”

The best part is that one blood donation can save up to three lives. You still have time to donate before the week ends. Here’s blood drive times and location click here.