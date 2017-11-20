Florida woman accused of beating 4-year-old with hanger

PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing child abuse charges, accused of beating a 4-year-old with clothes hangers.

Deputies say 38-year-old Teresa White-Fry was in the care and custody of the child last week when the incident happened. The child apparently experienced separation anxiety and started screaming and crying.

The 4-year-old says White-Fry punished him by hitting him with clothes hangers on his legs, thighs and buttocks which left bruises.

During an interview with investigators, White-Fry admitted she tapped the child on the buttock with her hand but denied spanking with a hanger.

Deputies arrested White-Fry for child abuse, stating that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what he said happened.

