Senator works to rename section of U.S. 40 after late Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — May 12th is a date that shook the small community of Kirkersville.

The horrific day seems just like yesterday to some of the residents. In May, Thomas Hartless shot and killed Cindy Kranz, Marlina Medrano, and Police Chief Eric DiSario.

This tragedy hits close to home for Ohio Senator Jay Hottinger. He graduated with Medrano back in 1988 from Newark High School.

“We maintained a friendship though Facebook,” said Hottinger.

Six months after the shooting, the Ohio Senator is closer to getting the section of U.S. 40 that runs though Kirkersville named after the chief that tried to save his friend’s life, losing his in the process.

“First of all he’s a hero, and we needed to pay respect to the family,” said Hottinger.

Hottinger already introduced the bill, and just last week it was passed out of the transportation committee unanimously. Next week he’s expecting it to be on the senate floor.

Kirkersville Mayor Terry Ashcraft is excited about the possible change.

“I think it’s great. He was such a great chief, great guy, good friend. What that family’s been though, they deserve that,” said Ashcraft.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we remember, and in speaking to his wife Erin, she says she never wants her husband’s life to be forgotten, never wants that day to be forgotten,” said Ashcraft.