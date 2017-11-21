Alaska treated to spectacular Northern Lights display

ANCHORAGE, AK (NBC News) — Early Tuesday morning, Alaska residents were treated with an amazing light show.

The Alaskan sky lit up and bathed the area in a green glow from the northern lights.

This time lapse was captured by a weather camera in anchorage.

The light show could be seen in various parts of the state giving nearly everyone a light show that only Mother Nature could provide.

Northern lights occur when the sun shoots charged particles that collide with the earth’s atmosphere.

The most common color is a pale yellowish green like you’re seeing here – which is caused when the sun’s charged particles collide with oxygen some 60 miles over the earth’s surface.

Other colors like purple and blue northern lights are caused by other gasses in the earth’s atmosphere.