Alumni band hosts pep rally for OSU hospital patients

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan is just days away!

On Tuesday, the Ohio State Alumni Band came together to give local patients a smile as they cheer for Ohio State.

Ray Bostac’s sister founded the rally decades ago

“She started for the patients and you see the look in some of those people’s eyes,” said Bostac.”The first one, I came to tears. [Tears] were running down their cheeks when they did script Ohio. Ain’t that wild? For over a football game of all things.”

He says his sister Barbara Bostac was a physical therapist and started the tradition at the hospital adding she was a huge Ohio State fan. Bostac says his sister is no longer with us.

“She was a nutty fan. In fact, she was cremated and wanted her ashes spread in Ohio Stadium,” said Bostac. “Shelley Graff, an alumni band major, stuck them in her pocket and as she marched in the field she let the ashes drift out on the field.”

Shelley Graf was Ohio State’s first female drum major and the first female drum major in the Big Ten. She is now part of the Alumni Band.

“I love being here with the patients performing for them. They are here because they are injured in some way and need to get rehab to get better and to see them smile. It’s a wonderful event,” said Graf.

“It was amazing and good to be a part of and just have fun and relax for a little while,” said patient Rachel Hulse who’s been at the hospital for weeks.

Patients enjoyed many Buckeye fan favorites including Script Ohio.

“Go Bucks! Beat Michigan! Badly!” said Bostac.

The beat Michigan pep rally has been taking place for more than 30 years. Bostac says he knows his sister is watching and smiling knowing that this tradition continues.