Carbon monoxide blamed after four people found dead in West Virginia home

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle say four people died over the weekend apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning in their home.

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty tells WCHS-TV that the two adults, teenager and toddler were found dead about noon Sunday at the residence between Leetown and Kearneysville.

According to Dougherty, deputies found a generator that was being used inside the residence.

Victims were 42-year-old James Miller, 46-year-old Andrea Margaret Miller, a 16-year-old and a three-year-old

They were taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

The names of the juveniles were not immediately released.

