Columbus Zoo lions receive special Thanksgiving ‘turkey’

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The lions at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will receive a special treat the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

According to officials with the Columbus zoo, animal nutritionists crafted special Thanksgiving treats for the lions featuring cuts of meat shaped into the shape of a turkey. They will also be given “mashed potatoes” made out of white fish.

According to the zoo’s website, the lions are normally fed a carnivore diet featuring aw ground meat that has been supplemented with vitamins and minerals (bones).

The Thanksgiving feast is scheduled to happen at 2pm, Tuesday. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be open until 9pm, tonight.