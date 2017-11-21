County grant helps disadvantaged women find a job

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group that helps empower disadvantaged women received a $100,000 grant from the Franklin County Commissioners.

In business for a decade, “Dress for Success Columbus” Founder Vicki Bowen Hewes said they have helped propel 12,000 local women onto a path to a better life.

The nonprofit is all about upping a woman’s game in how she looks and feels about herself along with building the confidence needed to get and hold a good job.

Bridgett McKinnon is one of their success stories.

“My life totally changed in ways I can’t imagine, through my involvement with Dress for Success,” McKinnon said.

She said she was stuck in an under-employed rut.

“It really makes all the difference, at that point in my life I was living in sweatpants and leggings,” McKinnon said.

Bowen Hewes said they nurture women with donated interview suites, workplace wardrobes, and resume help. She said it does not stop with the job.

“We teach life skills and leadership development,” Bowen Hewes said.

That is how they recognized McKinnon as a leader. The organization benefits single mothers, those in abusive relationships and women with a goal of making something better of themselves. In McKinnon’s case, she said it was just a lack of opportunities.

“I feel like I am in that space of, ‘Pinch me, is this real? Do I get to do this every day?’” she said.

Working with other professional organizations who partner with Dress for Success, McKinnon said she is three credit-hours from getting a college degree.

“You have got to be able to make a great presentation if you are going to be able to get a job, not everybody has the means or ability,” O’Grady said after the commissioners passed the resolution unanimously. “Dress for Success helps people with that first impression during a job interview allows people to capitalize on the opportunity,” said John O’Grady, President of the Franklin County Commissioners.