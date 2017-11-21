Dublin named Ohio’s safest city

By Published:

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — A listing of the safest cities in Ohio recently released by SafeHome ranks Dublin as the safest city in Ohio.

The website generated a ‘safety score’ using information about violent crime rates, property crime rates, the number of officers compared to the population, unemployment, median income and education level. It only looks at cities with a population of more than 42,000.

Dublin’s score of 88.53 is in the top 10th percentile in the country.

“Dublin continues to be an extremely safe city thanks to the professionalism and hard work of our Police Department, but more importantly because of the dedication of our residents,” says Dublin Police Chief Heinz von Eckartsberg. “We rely on members of the community to take steps to prevent crime in their everyday lives, and that’s what helps us achieve safety ratings among the best in the nation.”

No other Central Ohio city made the top 10. The City of Columbus is ranked #15.

 

