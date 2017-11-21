East Columbus shooting leaves person in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized today after a shooting on the east side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Maryland Avenue and Merryhill Drive on the report of a shooting, Tuesday morning.

Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

