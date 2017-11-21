Elephants safe after truck fire strands them alongside road

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WXIA/CFD) Several elephants are safe after a the truck they were in caught fire on the Georgia-Tennessee border early Monday morning.

Chattanooga fire crews crossed into Georgia around 2 a.m. to assist Trenton, Georgia firefighters in Dade County after reports of a tractor-trailer fire on I-24. That fire was isolated to the cab of the truck, but the contents of the trailer were removed as a precaution.

The contents just happened to be elephants. According to a social media post by the Chattanooga Fire Department, the owner of the large pachyderms got them out of the trailer and checked on them while also trying to calm them during a somewhat stressful moment for all involved.

“The owners got the elephants safely out of the trailer and gave them some hay to munch on while firefighters put the fire out,” the department stated.

That said, Fire Chief Lesley Morgan was quoted on the department’s social media page calling the elephants “HUGE, but well-behaved.”

After the scare, the owners managed to call in more trucks to get the large mammals to their destination in Sarasota, Florida.

