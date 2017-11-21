Firefighters demonstrate what happens when turkey frying goes wrong

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — Stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie all go great with a turkey dinner. One thing that doesn’t — fire.

The Austin, Texas Fire Department put together a demonstration ahead of Thanksgiving showing the dangers of what can happen if someone tries to fry a turkey — but doesn’t do it right. This year there wasn’t a huge fire, but the firefighter dropping in the frozen turkey leaped out of the way as it splashed the boiling oil.

“We were hoping to see a dramatic flame effect,” said AFD Battalion Chief Joe Limon. “It didn’t happen today, but still — just the fact that oil was coming out — hot oil. You know if your children or your animals or yourself — you could have been close to it and got burned.”

Here are AFD’s top tips for safe cooking:

For those who are frying turkeys — make sure it is completely thawed and not frozen, don’t put in too much oil and make sure to cook it at least 10-15 feet away from buildings. Make sure nothing flammable (like dish towels) are too close to the stove Never leave food unattended

That last one is a big one, especially around the holidays with more people and children in a house.

“The phone rings, we get distracted, we go answer the phone or something catches our attention on the television, we leave food on the stove and then we come back — it’s on fire,” Limon said. “We panic — what’s the first thing we do? We get a glass of water, throw it on the skillet and it becomes a big inferno.”

Instead, people should keep a fire extinguisher nearby and use it, baking soda or a tight-fitting lid to put out the flames. If the fire spreads beyond the pan, AFD says people should get out and call 911.