Former Buckeye captain William White talks about fight with ALS

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — William White’s son, Brendon, is continuing his father’s legacy at Ohio State. William played safety at Ohio State and served as a team captain in 1987. He went on to an 11 year career in the National Football League.

Brendon is a true freshman at OSU. William is a proud husband and a father of three.

When William, 51, ended his football career he came back to Columbus to work at Ohio State. But recently he’s taken on a new role for his alma mater. He’s helping fight an awful disease.

Late last year, White was diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease which slowly limits a person’s muscular abilities. 20,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with ALS, and the average life expectancy of a diagnosed person is 3-5 years.

White changed his diet and exercise routine, takes a new drug which helps slow the progression of ALS and now he’s planning to fight the disease with the help of some of his friends.

White has created a fund at Ohio State to support the school’s ALS research clinic. He’s also receiving support from the Detroit Lions (where White played most of his NFL career) and from several of his former teammates there.

If you’d like to support White’s fund at Ohio State, you can make a donation at this link: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=316015