Garbage men deliver special birthday present surprise to Indiana girl

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN (WTHR) An 11-year-old girl in Indiana was brought a special birthday gift from her garbage pick-up service.

Hope Parker, from Greenwood, is a very social child, which is extremely interesting because she cannot speak. Born with half a heart, Hope suffered a stroke during open heart surgery that robbed her of the ability to speak.

One thing Hope takes particular joy in is watching the trash truck come by and they noticed.

“I asked her mom when was her birthday, so we could get her something nice,” Dylan O’Conner from Ray’s Trash Service shared.

So they did, and they made that delivery during Friday’s pick up.

The girl who cannot speak communicated something that didn’t need words.

“She was overwhelmed. That was probably the happiest kid I have ever seen,” Tim O’Conner remembered.

