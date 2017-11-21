Hilliard investigating missing city funds

By Published:

HILLIARD (WCMH) — Hilliard officials say police are investigating a possible theft from the city’s two aquatic facilities.

According to a release from the city, the Hilliard Division of Police and the State of Ohio’s Auditor’s Office are investigating the apparent theft.

A recent preliminary investigation by Hilliard police led them to believe that not all daily cash proceeds from the city’s two pools were properly accounted for in deposits made by the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Mayor Don Schonhardt stated, “We are undertaking every step to determine the loss of funds and to hold accountable the person, or persons, that betrayed the public trust and took what was not theirs to take.”

Members of the Hilliard City Council have requested that the State Auditor’s Office conduct a comprehensive review of all internal financial controls and procedures to ensure the full accountability of all public dollars in every City department.

City officials are expected to hold a news conference at 2pm, Tuesday, to answer questions about the investigation.

